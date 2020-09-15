With the exception of Clarksville ISD and Detroit ISD, all schools in the Red River Valley are reporting at least one confirmed Covid-19 case among students and/or staff members, according to each district’s website information.
Paris ISD is reporting a student at Crockett Intermediate School with the virus as of Monday. Any students or staff directly affected have been contacted, according to the district. Reported earlier, the district has one staff member at Paris High School out with the coronavirus.
As of today, North Lamar ISD has four high school students out with the virus along with a staff member at Bailey Intermediate and a staff member at Stone Middle School.
Honey Grove ISD is reporting a second high school student with the virus. This student was in class a portion of the day on Sept. 11, and all students and staff considered “close contacts” have been notified, the district report stated.
Rivercrest ISD is reporting a junior high student with Covid-19. However, the student was last present on campus Sept 4; therefore, it has been determined the student was not at school during the symptomatic period, and there are no “close “contacts” as school associated with this case, according to the district report.
Prairiland ISD, Chisum ISD and Cooper ISD are reporting no new cases. As of today, however, Prairiland ISD is listing two high school students and one student at the junior high remain quarantined with the virus. Last week, Cooper ISD reported a student on campus prior to showing symptoms had tested positive for the virus. Although no confirmed cases have been reported, Detroit ISD has a middle school staff member quarantined due to possible exposure elsewhere.
