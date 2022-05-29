Janice Ruth Stephens passed away peacefully at her home in Denison, Texas on May 24, 2022.
Janice was born on Jan. 10, 1942, to Curtis and Laverne Curry in Detroit, Texas.
She attended both Elementary and Detroit High School. It was there where she met the love of her life, Joe Vernon Stephens. They were married on Jan. 12, 1957, and had four beautiful children, Joe David, Kathy, Jimmy Don and Scotty.
After the death of Joe Vernon, Janice and her children relocated to Denison, Texas. Janice was employed at Hitchcock Industries for many years and later would become a nail tech at the Denison Barber Shop on Main Street.
Janice enjoyed Christmas with all the decorations making the holiday the best ever. She gift wrapped at Montgomery Wards, so her gifts were always gorgeous. She loved to see your face when you opened the perfect gift she not only wrapped, but picked just for you. She also enjoyed professionally decorating cakes, playing shuffleboard with her friends and she really, really loved shopping on QVC. She enjoyed all the gatherings at the little house in Detroit where all the family would come to celebrate some of the holidays which made the most special memories for everyone that came.
Janice loved her children, grands and great-grands more than anything and there is nothing she would not do for them. She was so proud of her family. Janice endured great losses in her life with her parents, siblings and her three boys and a grandson. She was also blessed with many grands, greats and wonderful friends to get her through. Janice was a wonderful wife, mother and grandma, great-grandma and friend. Janice will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Laverne Curry; husband, Joe Vernon Stephens; sons, Joe David, Jimmy Don and Scotty Sr.; sisters, Jeanne Spencer and Patricia “Sissy” Johnson; a brother, Jimmy Curry; grandson, Curtis Stephens Jr.; and a son-in-law, James Spivey Sr.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Spivey; grandchildren, Lacy Pierce and husband, John, Jodi Spivey, James Spivey and wife, Kristy, Holly McCollum and husband, Bryan; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Little John Pierce, Roman Martinez, Jewel Sanchez, Kaiden Duke, Waylon and Bryson McCollum; brother, Larry Curry and wife, Debbie; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Pallbearers will be James Spivey, Roman Martinez, Bryan McCollum and Kaiden Duke.
Funeral services are set for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the funeral home.
