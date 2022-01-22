Jo-Ann Filippi, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Paris surrounded by family. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Jo-Ann was born on May 1, 1944 in McAllister, Oklahoma to Robert and Beatrice L. Rannals Warren. She was raised in Colorado where she loved keeping goats.
She married Steve Filippi in October of 1964, building 57 years of family and memories.
Jo-Ann loved being “Gigi” and was actively involved in raising her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and play video games, always having the newest system on the market. In her younger years, she kept many aquariums with a variety of fish. Jo-Ann was a unique individual and this translated into her love of uniquely designed diamond rings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Filippi; three children, John Gallaghan, Brien Filippi and Tina Ferreros; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister.
