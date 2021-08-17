Blossom City Council will conduct a public hearing on a proposed 2021-22 tax rate when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. Second public hearings also will be conducted on a number of ordinances dealing with substandard buildings, animal regulation, subdivision development, abandoned and junked vehicles and noise.
Other agenda items include a presentation by Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass on crime prevention cameras, dispositions of complaints on Carolyn and Neill streets, a street repair plan and resolutions to form Planning & Zoning and Building & Standards commissions.
Councilors also are expected to award bids for the repair of a 2007 Ford pickup, an auction service contract, a ditch maintenance award for excavation of ditches on West North Street and a bid for the purchase or rental of a dump trailer.
