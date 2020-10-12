Dina Doris White Butler, of San Antonio, Texas, in the presence of loved ones, passed from this life on the morning of Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the age of 59.
Dina is survived by her siblings, Michael White, of Paris, Texas, Marcus White, of Fort Worth, Texas, Alice Webb, Mary Davis and Connie Moore, all of Paris, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Darryl Butler.
Dina was born on Jan. 18, 1961, in Clarksville, Texas, to Fannie Ione White and Donald Eugene White.
She was a 1979 graduate of Delmar High School. After high school, she went to work as a radiology transporter at Paris Regional Rehabilitation. She also worked as a Girl Scout Counselor and childcare provider.
In the fall of 1985, Dina enrolled at Paris Junior College to study nursing; she became an LVN in June of 1987. With plans that included a future in the city, Dina packed her bags and moved to San Antonio, Texas, where she continued her education at Baptist School of Nursing. Dina became a Registered Nurse in Dec. of 1990 and worked as an RN for 30 years.
Dina found true love and married her soulmate, Darryl Butler. The couple enjoyed each other’s company and cherished their union until the Lord called Mr. Butler into his Heavenly Kingdom just seven months into their marriage.
As the oldest child, Dina had her share of parenting and vowed to love children as long as she could send them back home to their parents. She enjoyed holidays and summer vacations spent with nephews and nieces, Justin Webb, Jerrica Liggins, Jeremy Moore and most recently with Keshawn, Mia, Jordan and Jacoby.
Friends who will miss Dina’s smile and outgoing spirit include Cheryl Kastner and her son, Gibson, and Michelle (Joe) Ortiz Guilliam, all of San Antonio, Texas.
To the family and friends, Dina asks that you not mourn her passing because she lived a very fulfilling and productive life with no regrets. She accomplished and bought everything she wanted to! It made her heart happy to have each of you at her side until the very end.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lewis Funeral Home in San Antonio, Texas.
A memorial for those near and dear to Dina will be scheduled for a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.