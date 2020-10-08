BATON ROUGE, LA. — Turner Industries Group LLC announced today that it will file the required paperwork outlining the possibility of a reduction of its work force on Dec. 11 and on Jan. 15, 2021, at its pipe fabrication facilities in Paris.
Employees have been informed of the decision.
These planned layoffs are thought to be necessary because of the current economic conditions, including the collapse of oil prices, the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and the resulting market impacts, according to a statement from the company. These circumstances have caused a reduction of customer orders and have had an adverse impact on Turner’s pipe fabrication operations.
“We are cautiously optimistic in estimating and searching for new work in the coming months," plant manager and Pipe Fabrication Division Paris Operations Vice President Chris Bailey said. "Turner will be responding to the economy as it turns around.
"We believe these layoffs are temporary, and have every intention to resume normal operations. If work increases before Dec. 11, we might not have to conduct some of these layoffs,” Bailey said.
For a story about this layoff, and an insight into the Paris plant's future, see the results of an inclusive interview with top Turner Industry officials in both online and print editions in the Sunday edition of The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.