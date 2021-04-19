Dennis Michael Zak Sr., 81, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Zak, the son of Peter and Julia Mlac Zak, was born on Oct. 4, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio.
He began working at canning plants at a very young age. In 1995, he retired from Campbell Soup Company as an Engineering Maintenance Supervisor, following a career that spanned 30 years. He was then hired by an outside employment agency to work at Campbell Soup Company as a consultant in Engineering Maintenance.
Dennis became a member of the Elks Lodge in 1975. He was a member of the North Star 8 Square Dance Club where he served as president for several terms.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Chaney Zak, whom he married on Jan. 18, 1961, building 60 years of family and memories; one daughter, Diane Michele Zak Mikula Wied, of Carmine, Texas; one son, Dennis Michael Zak Jr., of Paris, Texas; and three grandchildren, Courtney Mikula Sanchez and husband, Richard, Brittany Mikula Poncik and husband, Thomas and Randal Garret Wied; along with a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 S.E. First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
