Kenneth C. Davis, age 87, of Blossom, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Davis was born on Sept. 8, 1932, in Haskell, to Calvin and Mary Jane Barton Davis.
He was the Owner of K.D. Insurance Company where he received his Million Dollar Ring from sales. Kenneth was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for many years. He was also a former President of the Alief Youth Baseball Association. Kenneth loved traveling, sports, western movies and was an avid saltwater fisherman. He and his wife are members of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Graveside services are set for 3 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Tuggle Springs Cemetery, with Dr. Tim Reger officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. There will be a visitation one hour before the service at the cemetery.
Pallbearers are Rhett Tuggle, Buster Tuggle, Johnny Exum, John Harwell, Steve Upton and Mark Upton. Honorary Pallbearers are James Fowler, Billy Davis, Bill Horbstreth, Ray LaFon and Howard Pittman.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Wanda Tuggle Davis, of Blossom; two sons, Ronald Davis, of Houston and Ricky Davis, of Blossom; one daughter, Brenda McClusky, of Mesquite; two sisters, Janice and Shirley; grandchildren, Jennifer Peskey and husband, William, of Cypress and Jonathon Davis and wife, Lauren, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and great-grandchildren, Laci Ruth Peskey, William Peskey and Easton Davis. He loved all of his nieces and nephews. A special love for Debbie Lambert and Josie Horbstreth, who were like family to us.
The family would like to thank the nurses with On Call, Amanda, Riley and Rustin, and also Red River Home Care, Bessie Fields and Janci Adkins.
Memories and condolences may be added a clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
