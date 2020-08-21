Tonight, Paris High School will host Henderson for a scrimmage at Wildcat Stadium. Gates will open at 4:45 p.m., with freshman and junior varsity starting at 5:30 p.m. and varsity following at 7 p.m.
There is no charge to attend tonight’s game. All in attendance at tonight’s games will be following the guidelines given to us from the University Interscholastic League.
Multiple gates will be open for fans to enter so that everyone can maintain a safe social distance while in line. Once at the gate, visitors will have temperature checked by a Paris ISD employee. Those who have been exposed to anyone with Covid-19 or are showing symptoms to refrain from attending. The number of fans entering the stadium will be tracked. Once the stadium reaches 50% capacity, fans will not be allowed to enter.
Masks will need to be worn by all fans until seated. Once seated, fans may take their mask off if they are safely social distanced from other fans with at least 6 feets of space between other fans and families.
There will not be a student section this year. All students are asked to sit with their family so that guidelines from UIL can be safely followed.
"Please know and understand that we will do everything that we can to ensure that all fans, staff and UIL participants are safe during this pandemic. We ask that if you are not comfortable following these guidelines that you not attend tonight’s game," the district said in a statement.
