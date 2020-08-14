Good morning, Red River Valley!
Oppressive heat, that's what the majority of North and Central Texas will be dealing with today. Actual temperatures in many areas are expected to hit triple digits. Here in the Red River Valley, expect a high of 97 under mostly sunny skies and a heat index value of 107 degrees. That's enough to keep a heat advisory in place.
The nightly break will see temperatures drop to around 75 during the mostly clear night.
Sunday is not expected to be as oppressively hot, but it will remain hot nonetheless. Sunday will be mostly sunny again with a high near 96. Heat index values are expected to top 105 degrees, and that may mean the heat advisory will continue for another day. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night as the low drops to around 71.
Stay cool and hydrated, and enjoy your weekend.
