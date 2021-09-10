Cindy Mussetter Beachley succumbed to cancer on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Lewisville, Texas, at the age of 68.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1970 and was a confirmed TCU fan.
She is missed and mourned by her husband, Charles E. Beachley III; and her brother and sister-in-law, David and Karla Mussetter; and an extensive and loving family, Jenn Young and husband, Scott, Jeff Keuneke and wife, Kerri, Paul Trumbell, Bill Martin and wife, Lucy, Cathy Black, Charlie Beachley and wife, Rebecca, and like-a-daughter, Monica Smith and husband, Jeff; god-children, Alyssa and Evan Smith; grandchildren, Emme Young, Brianna Keuneke, Sydney Keuneke, Alex Carson, Libby Ozborn, Madi Weathers and husband, Thomas, Billy Martin, Austin Black, Keatin Mendez and husband, Jeremy, Anna Black and Victoria Beachley; great-grandchildren, Gwen Black, Evelyn Braxton, Lawson Braxton, Stella Mendez and Adeline Weathers; and a whole host of other family, classmates, friends and coworkers.
In lieu of flowers, a service to celebrate Cindy's life was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept.11, 2021, at The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Lewisville. Interment followed at Old Hall Cemetery. The family received friends from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday evening at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville.
Cindy asked that donations be made to the Salvation Army Lewisville Service Center.
