Shelly Deupree attempts to putt the ball into the hole with a flamingo for the 11th Annual Redneck Golf Tournament in September 2019.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

The Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity has canceled its annual Redneck Golf Open.

“Regretfully, Habitat has decided, under an abundance of caution, to cancel the Redneck Golf Open for this year only,” the charity group posted to its Facebook page. “The rise in cases and danger to health of volunteers and workers are the main factors. We are sad about this, but feel everyone can certainly understand our desire to keep EVERYONE safe and healthy. Watch for other activities to occur at a later time.”

The annual event has raised thousands for the group over the course of the past decade.

