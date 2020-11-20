Charin Clayton

Charin “Tip” Clayton, 65, of Paris, passed from this life on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. N.E., Paris, TX, with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
Charin, the daughter of Velasuk and Jamlet Udomsomboon, was born on March 13, 1955, in Thailand.
Her career at Covidien in Commerce, Texas spanned a number of years before her retirement. She was a member of First Christian Church in Paris where she had been active in many activities and projects of the church. She also attended many traditional Thai holiday celebrations at the Buddhist Center of Dallas.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Clayton, whom she married on Nov. 30, 1985, building 34 years of family and memories; three children, Morgan Elizabeth Clayton, of Fayetteville, Arkansa, Richard Alexander Clayton, of Ft. Worth and Natasha Victoria Kellogg and husband, Joseph of Lowell of Arkansa; along with a plethora of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Colon Cancer Alliance or any animal rescue organization.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.