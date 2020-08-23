A local suffrage group, 19th Amendment Hard Won Not Done, is planning a celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the north side of the Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris.
The celebration will feature women in period costumes demonstrating for the right to vote, speeches on the history of the 19th Amendment, women’s experiences with voting and running for office, and information about voting and voter registration.
Gallaghan’s wicked kitchen food truck will set up 5 p.m., organizers said. Wearing white encouraged.
The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment was Aug. 18.
