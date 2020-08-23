Suffrage Group Photo
Buy Now

Julia Trigg Crawford with the City of Paris takes a picture of the women of the local group 19th Amendment: Hard Won, Not Done and supporters as they hold signs and dress in white to celebrate the upcoming 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. The women were attending a Paris City Council meeting where Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal read a proclamation to celebrate the anniversary.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

A local suffrage group, 19th Amendment Hard Won Not Done, is planning a celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the north side of the Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris.

The celebration will feature women in period costumes demonstrating for the right to vote, speeches on the history of the 19th Amendment, women’s experiences with voting and running for office, and information about voting and voter registration.

Gallaghan’s wicked kitchen food truck will set up 5 p.m., organizers said. Wearing white encouraged.

The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment was Aug. 18.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.