Sheila Preston Williams, 63, of Tyler, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at UT Health, Tyler, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 624 NE 5th Street Paris, TX.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at MT. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1002 NE 5th Street, Paris, TX.
Services are entrusted to Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
