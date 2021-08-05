Paris police responded to a theft call in the 2400 block of North Main Street at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located and arrested 26-year-old Jarrick Dalton Watkins in the 2600 block of North Main Street. Watkins was carrying the items that were reported as stolen. Watkins was arrested and charged with theft.
It was later found that Watkins had at least two prior theft convictions and therefore, this charge was enhanced to a felony. Watkins was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
