Paris Ladycat Macey McAmis was named her district’s MVP after a senior season that saw her rack up 641 kills and 516 digs.

The volleyball season is winding down, and as more and more teams are eliminated from postseason play, district honors have begun rolling in. District 15-4A Region II — home of the Paris Ladycats and North Lamar Pantherettes — and District 12-3A Region II — home of the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Chisum Lady Mustangs — each unveiled their all-district honors, which are both full of local players.

 

District 15-4A Region II

MVP: Macey McAmis, Paris

Offensive MVP: Lilly Lewis, Paris

Most Valuable Setter: Erica King, North Lamar

Co-Most Valuable Libero: Emma Layton, North Lamar; Bella Hill, Paris

Newcomer of the Year: Roselyn Spencer, North Lamar

All-District First Team: Lauren Dority, North Lamar; Hannah Titlow, North Lamar; Kate Rainey, North Lamar; Eva Vogt, Paris

All-District Second Team: Logan Dority, North Lamar; Asia Moore, Paris; Lataria King, Paris

All-District Honorable Mention: Zoey Figueroa, North Lamar

 

District 12-3A Region II

Co-Offensive MVP: Abi Farmer, Prairiland; Emmy Williams, Chisum

Blocker of the Year: Emma Garner, Chisum

Server of the Year: Peyton Holland, Chisum

Coach of the Year: Emily Vanderburg, Prairiland

All-District First Team: Kelsea Ball, Chisum; Ali Sessums, Prairiland; Chloe Raley, Prairiland

All-District Second Team: Kyndal Yaross, Prairiland; Carly Bell, Chisum; Brylea Marshall, Chisum; Brooklyn Atnip, Chisum

All-District Honorable Mention: Hanna Cope, Prairiland; Katelyn Cornmesser, Prairiland; Ryleigh Sims, Prairiland; Lindey Young, Chisum; Serena Whatley, Chisum; Kaylie Spradlin, Chisum; Taylor Powell, Chisum

