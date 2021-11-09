The volleyball season is winding down, and as more and more teams are eliminated from postseason play, district honors have begun rolling in. District 15-4A Region II — home of the Paris Ladycats and North Lamar Pantherettes — and District 12-3A Region II — home of the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Chisum Lady Mustangs — each unveiled their all-district honors, which are both full of local players.
District 15-4A Region II
MVP: Macey McAmis, Paris
Offensive MVP: Lilly Lewis, Paris
Most Valuable Setter: Erica King, North Lamar
Co-Most Valuable Libero: Emma Layton, North Lamar; Bella Hill, Paris
Newcomer of the Year: Roselyn Spencer, North Lamar
All-District First Team: Lauren Dority, North Lamar; Hannah Titlow, North Lamar; Kate Rainey, North Lamar; Eva Vogt, Paris
All-District Second Team: Logan Dority, North Lamar; Asia Moore, Paris; Lataria King, Paris
All-District Honorable Mention: Zoey Figueroa, North Lamar
District 12-3A Region II
Co-Offensive MVP: Abi Farmer, Prairiland; Emmy Williams, Chisum
Blocker of the Year: Emma Garner, Chisum
Server of the Year: Peyton Holland, Chisum
Coach of the Year: Emily Vanderburg, Prairiland
All-District First Team: Kelsea Ball, Chisum; Ali Sessums, Prairiland; Chloe Raley, Prairiland
