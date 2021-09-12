RENO — Reno residents will have the opportunity to address the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The council will also vote on paying off the water meter loan by Sept. 30 in the amount of $105,073 and paying off the series 2002 bond by Oct. 30 in the amount of $63,270.
The agenda also has the council taking action on an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint filed by David Jernigan.
