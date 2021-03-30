The Downtown Food Pantry in Paris is asking people to “Give Me 5.”
“There are five food groups,” executive director Allan Hubbard said. “Fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy. We’re asking people to consider donating $1 per month for each of the five food groups for a total of $5 per month.”
The pantry distributes free groceries twice each week to anyone who lives in Lamar County. Clients have a choice of numerous items in each of the five food groups as they shop for groceries.
“There are lots of people who want to help us as we feed more than 23% of the Lamar County population. But oftentimes folks think it’s out of their reach to donate financially. This is an easy way and will go very far in helping alleviate hunger for our local neighbors,” Hubbard said.
Every $5 provides 20 meals for someone in need, he said.
“Just think: if you can give just $5 per month, you will have provided a meal to someone once per day for 20 of the days of that month,” Hubbard said.
People willing to donate can setup an automatic debit or credit card draft on the pantry’s website at downtownfoodpantry.org.
Once on the website, click on the blue button that reads “Donate and help feed people.” Use the drop-down menu next to “Donation Frequency” as you establish your donation to make the $5 be given monthly.
Downtown Food Pantry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a partner agency of United Way of Lamar County and the North Texas Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.