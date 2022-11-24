Barbara Cordes entered the Kingdom of God on Nov 22, 2022, finally reunited in deep faith and true love with her husband, Dick Cordes.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 2 P.M. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Diana Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Barbara was born in Canton, Ohio, to Ray and Virginia Heisler Hall. Barb worked hard and loved deeply; family was everything, as witnessed by the life she and Dick built. Barb never met a stranger, and couldn’t wait to tell the latest joke she heard, and never took herself too seriously. She loved life and family, and loved to cook and bake for parties, her way of giving and having fun.
She is survived by her children; Dino Edward Fiori, Edward Kelly Fiori, and wife, Denise, Christine Marie Calhoun, and husband, Jeffrey, Kenneth Richard Cordes, Jr., and wife, Mary Beth, Gordon Cordes, and wife, Debbie, Daniel Clinton Cordes, and wife, Betsy, Karen Jean Grimsley, Gail Lynn Maloney, Mark Allen Cordes, Carol Eileen Cordes; 27 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Leamiller.
In addition to her husband, Barb was preceded in death by her parents; children, Lori Ann Laird, David John Cordes; brother, Donald Ray Hall; sisters, Lil Dodson, Donna Leno; daughter-in-law, Terri Fiori; sons-in-law, Daniel Grimsley, Tony Maloney; her best friend, Barbara Jean Foster.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Kelly Fiori, Kurtis Fiori, Michael Smith, Daniel Cordes, Dustin Calhoun and Brandon Huggins.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cordes family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
