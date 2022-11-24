Barbara Cordes

Barbara Cordes

Barbara Cordes entered the Kingdom of God on Nov 22, 2022, finally reunited in deep faith and true love with her husband, Dick Cordes.

Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 2 P.M. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Diana Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.