Geraldine Vaughn, nee Milton, 71, of Seagoville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Paris New Generation Baptist Church, where the Rev. Shannon McGuire is pastor, and Elder Rondie Williams will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Geraldine was born in Paris, Texas on Nov. 21, 1948, to the parentage of Dallas Lee and Marie Malone Milton.
Geraldine attended Paris Public School. After high school, Geraldine worked for Campbell Soup Company until she became a licensed cosmetologist. Geraldine was in active attendance at The Potter House where she was a member until her failing health.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas Lee and Marie Milton; her son, TyJuan Vaughn; grandsons, Quentin Melton and Michael Vaughn; sister, Patricia Milton; and brothers, Joe Milton, Thomas Milton and Billy Milton.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Priscilla (Brian) Arrington, of Fort Worth, Texas, Patricia Griffin, of Seagoville, Texas and LaTonia (Tim) Luster, of Atlanta, Georgia; son, Joseph Vaugh Jr., of California; brothers, Larry Coursey, of Keller, Texas and James McDonald, of Fort Worth, Texas; sister-in-law, Deloris Milton, of Paris, Texas and Dorothy Milton, of Hugo, Oklahoma; grandsons, Chesley Griffin Jr., Neiman Johnson and Coran Melton; and granddaughters, Kendra Moore and Amber Harris; 14 great-grandchildren; special friends, Florene Ladell and Mae Ruth Johnson; and a very special niece, Debbie (Milton) Moody; and a host of other relatives and friends.
