Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1700 block of Bonham Street at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday for an expired registration violation. The driver, 42-year-old Torriano Rashad Wortham, of Paris, was found to have two outstanding felony motions to adjudicate guilt warrants on burglary of habitation charges. Wortham was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
