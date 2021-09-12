BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a public hearing about establishing a 30 mph speed limit on CRs 2037 and 2038 in Precinct 1 at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 828 5245 2394.
The hearing will be followed by the Commissioners’ Court regular weekly meeting at 9 a.m., during which commissioners may take action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration.
Tuesday’s agenda also includes action to set the speed limit on CRs 2037 and 2038 and discussion about dust from sand and gravel trucks on the road. Commissioners also are to receive a report on Indigent Healthcare for August; hire an environmental development director; approve the 2021-22 Lake Fannin Historic Lease Operation plan; continue discussion on moving forward with purchasing Lake Fannin from the U.S. Forest Service; and approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and the County Adult Probation Department.
Also on the agenda is possible action regarding the Fannin County Courthouse rededication ceremony; discussion about North Texas Municipal Water District payments to Fannin County in lieu of lost tax revenue; action to distribute $122,009.21 in unclaimed property capital credits; and lease renewal with Mayfield McCraw for 200 East 1 St., Bonham, with an increase to $3,000 per month from the current $2,750 per month.
Commissioners may also award Texas Best Window Cleaning the contract for final cleaning of the courthouse for $15,607 and renew a lease with Bonham Associates Management for 800 E. 2nd St., Bonham, for $3,300 per month, up from $3,150 per month.
