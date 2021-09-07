Paris police officers made contact with two subjects in the 200 block of SE 8th Street SE on Friday. The subjects were identified as Nayeli Ramirez-Hernandez and Justin Wood. Both were found to have outstanding warrants and were placed under arrest.
Upon searching the vehicle the subjects had been in, officers found what they believed were fraudulent checks and illegal pills. Both Ramirez-Hernandez and Wood were placed under arrest and transported to jail.
Ramirez-Hernandez was charged with fraud use/possession of identifying info, possession of a dangerous drug and two felony warrants out of Hunt County. Wood was charged with fraud use of identifying info, possession of a dangerous drug and a felony warrant out of Collin County.
Police charge woman with arson in house fire
Officers were called to a residential fire in the 1900 block of East Cherry Street on Saturday. Upon further investigation, Brittany Lynn Woodard was arrested for arson in relation to the fire.
Officers make warrant arrest
Officers made contact with Melissa Thornburgh in the 1200 block of Bonham Street on Sunday and placed her under arrest for outstanding warrants out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
Three jailed after officers respond to hotel room
Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of North Main Street in regards to a disturbance. When they arrived on scene, they found several subjects inside a hotel room there. Officers found what they believed was drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine inside the room.
Officers arrested Carol Butler for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance schedule 1; Ricky Dolan Chase Butler for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance schedule 1 and a parole violation warrant; and Shannon Myers for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance schedule 1. Myers also had an outstanding warrant out of Red River County for probation violation (burglary of a building). All three subjects were transported to jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 453 calls for service and arrested 20 people during the holiday weekend.
