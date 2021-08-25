Michelle Barganski passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Medical City in McKinney, Texas after a courageous battle with Covid-19.
She was born Rhonda Michelle Strain on Aug. 13, 1966, the daughter of Donnie and Peggy Strain, of Bogata, Texas.
Michelle was employed by RPM Staffing in Paris, Texas, where she served as Chief Operations Officer. Her favorite pastimes were cooking and baking for her family. She was an avid fan of the Rivercrest Rebels and could be found at all Rebel sporting events cheering on her favorite team. She attended Cuthand United Methodist Church alongside her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Billy Barganski, of Bogata, Texas; her parents, Donnie and Peggy Strain, of Bogata, Texas ; two sons, Donnie Barganski, of Bogata,Texas and Cody Barganski, of Mount Pleasant, Texas; sisters, Tammy Eldaher and husband, Kal, of Austin, Texas and Donna Prince and husband, Derek, of Dallas, Texas.
Michelle cherished her nieces, Hanah Eldaher, Farah Eldaher and Ava Prince, as well as her nephews, Layth Eldaher and Jacob Prince.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Donovan Strain, Lorene Broadway, Walter Hunter and Jesse Hunter.
A Celebration of Michelle’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Cuthand United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Bogata Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Wood-Haggard Funeral Home in Bogata, Texas.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Michelle Strain Barganski scholarship fund through Guaranty Bank and Trust in Bogata, Texas.
