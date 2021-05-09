The Paris ISD Board of Trustees are expected to accept the resignation of Place 4 trustee Mihir Pankaj at its 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St. Pankaj recently won election to the Paris City Council.
Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting is a reorganization of the Board of Trustees, administering the oath of office for Place 1 and Place 6 trustees, appointing two members to serve on the Distinguished Graduate Awards Selection Committee, renewal of a custodial services contract and a financial review with the district’s business manager.
Trustees may also set a date for a public hearing on the district’s budget, discuss a proposed tax rate for public notice and conduct budget workshop three.
