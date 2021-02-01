Melissa Salter, 64, of Paris passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31,2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services have been set for Thursday, Feb. 4,2021 at 2 p.m. Bro. Mike Fortenberry will officiate at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Visitation will be at Fry- Gibbs Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Melissa was born, the youngest of five children, to Bruce Spratt and Hartzel Bennett Spratt on Jan. 22, 1957, in Pittsburg, Texas.
She married the love of her life, Joe Max, on Sept. 7,1985 in Paris, Texas and they had two girls, Casey and Paige.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, friend and Nanny. Her greatest blessings are her three grandchildren, Judd, Hadley and Gus.
Melissa loved life and spending time with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her husband whether it was fishing on the lake or taking trips together. You could always find her cheering on Judd at baseball games, supporting Hadley with dance recitals or cheer competitions or chasing after baby Gus! Melissa loved to cook, especially for her sons-in-law, and if you were lucky enough to ever eat her food, you know it was delicious.
She is survived by her husband; children, Casey Shipman and husband, Jesse, of Honey Grove, Paige Abbott and husband, Heath, of Birthright; grandchildren, Judd Shipman, Hadley Shipman and Gus Abbott; brother, Warren ‘Buddy” Spratt; sisters, Susan Griggs, Patty Drake and Jill Johns; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers are Jesse Shipman, Heath Abbott, Judd Shipman, Neal Reynolds, Zachary Taylor and Ronnie Reynolds. Honorary Pallbearer, Gus Abbott.
The family asks in lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in her honor.
Online condolences can be made at fry-gibbs.com.
