JAN. 5 to JAN. 7
Paris Police Department
Raphael Jamuel Clegg, 26: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750, capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Chelsea Nicole Rowell, 31: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Daniel Scott Villegas, 26: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Reno Police Department
Noah Gage Jackson, 17: Organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
