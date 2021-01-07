For the record cuffs
JAN. 5 to JAN. 7

Paris Police Department

Raphael Jamuel Clegg, 26: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750, capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed).

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Chelsea Nicole Rowell, 31: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Daniel Scott Villegas, 26: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Reno Police Department

Noah Gage Jackson, 17: Organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

