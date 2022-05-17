Burglars steal firearms
Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300 block of 29th Street Southeast on Friday morning, removing a window air conditioner unit to gain entry into the home.
Once inside, the burglars allegedly stole numerous firearms. The incident is under investigation.
Probation violation leads to arrest
A 25-year-old Paris man was arrested at the Lamar County Probation Office on a felony probation violation warrant.
He is currently on probation for an assault of a family member with previous convictions. He was booked later and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Shots fired on East Price Street
No one was injured on Saturday morning when shots were fired in the 300 block of East Price Street.
The person who reported the shots said they had been asleep and woken up by shots, and a bullet hole was then found in the front door of their home.
The investigation continues into the incident.
Registration violation leads to arrest on burglary warrants
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonham Street on Saturday evening for a registration violation. A passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old Paris man, was found to have two outstanding felony warrants out of Cass County.
The warrants charged him with theft of between $2,500-30,000 and a burglary of a building. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Disturbance report leads to arrest on warrants
A disturbance call in the 200 block of 12th Street Northwest on Sunday morning led to officers arresting a 29-year-old woman after finding her to have an outstanding felony warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
She was arrested and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Theft of antiques reported Saturday
Paris police met with the victim of a theft on Saturday afternoon who reported that someone had stolen five antique light fixtures from the front of their building.
The fixtures were valued at over $5,000. An investigation is ongoing into the matter.
Police respond to stolen vehicle
Paris police responded to the theft of a vehicle in the 100 block of West Center Street on Sunday evening.
The victim reported they had left their Dodge pickup truck at their work location due to driving a work vehicle, and had left a key in their personal vehicle.
Upon returning to the work site, the vehicle was gone, though it was eventually found abandoned.
The victim reported that several tools were missing. The incident is under investigation.
One arrested after disturbance call
Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of 16th Street SE on Monday afternoon. Officers made contact with a 32-year-old Garland, Texas, man who told the officer that he had outstanding warrants. The suspect was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant and two Municipal Court warrants. During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of a vape pen and admitted to the officer that the contents contained THC oil. The suspect was charged with possession of a controlled substance and after transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Officers investigate cruelty to an animal
Paris Police responded to a cruelty to animal call in the 2200 block of W. Cherry Street at 5:27 p.m. on Monday. Officers spoke with witnesses who advised that a white male had hit a brown Pit Bulldog in the head with a hammer. Officers located the dog and found that the dog did have a small amount of blood on his head and nose. Officers were not able to locate the suspect but did confiscate the dog and placed it in the City of Paris Animal Shelter. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 301 calls for service this weekend and into Monday and arrested 17 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.