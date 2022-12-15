Bobby Odell Black, age 92, passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Lamar County.
Memorial services, with military honors, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dell Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Growing up in Hughes Springs, TX, Bobby developed an affection for athletics. After playing football, basketball, baseball, as well as track and field, and golf, he aspired to be a coach.
Bobby enlisted in the United States Navy at 17, where he continued to play football and serve in the Pacific Submarine Pack as a radio operator. During the Korean War, Bobby reported to a petty officer in charge of communications on their submarine. That officer’s name was James Carter, who would later be elected the 39th President of the United States.
After he was honorably discharged, Bobby met and married Jane McFadden while each were pursuing teaching degrees at Paris Junior College.
After attaining their teacher certifications from East Texas State University, Bobby and Jane moved to west Texas where he coached athletics and taught math at Crane High School. While there, they obtained a fortunate son, Ray Robert Black.
Bobby returned to the Paris area with his family in 1968. He taught math at Paris Junior College until his retirement. As well as teaching and coaching golf, Bobby was a farmer and cattle raiser until he and Jane divorced in 1977.
Bobby is survived and mourned by his second wife, and loving partner of 40 years, Sharon Stephens. Sharon and her four sons loved their Bobby to no end.
He is also survived by his son, who considers himself very blessed to have been raised by such a caring, attentive, and loving father, not to mention humorous and fun.
For those who loved him and remain, we might look forward to seeing him again, in the sweet by and by.
