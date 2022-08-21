A career of caring advocacy was brought to a celebrated end Wednesday as coworkers bid a farewell to CASA’s Sharon Eubanks at a retirement party in Celebrate It.
Eubanks reflected on her career as those who knew her best cheered her on for her 28 years of dedicated service to CASA.
“God made me come here,” she said of her work with CASA. “My parents were foster parents and I have two adopted kids from DHS. As a Christian, I always wanted to be like Jesus. This makes me feel good as I am following his good works.”
Eubanks and her team have built CASA, court appointed special advocates, into a solid group of defenders of children, colleagues and friends said.
“You teach parents how to be parents. You teach advocates how to be advocates. You have done so much for Lamar, Red River and Delta counties,” said Diane Stegall, the outgoing chairwoman of the board of directors for CASA.
“Sharon has a heart as big as Texas,” Stegall said. “This is not a job for Sharon; it was a calling. When you think of CASA, you think of Sharon. The thing about Sharon is if you ever meet her, you have a friend. She loves the way Jesus taught us to love.”
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass praised the work Eubanks has done over the years helping children.
“She is just an outstanding lady. She loved those children so much. All of CASA does an outstanding job. They are their strength, their mentors, their advocates,” he said. “You kinda wish you didn’t have to have them, but we do need them.”
Rose Kernell, CASA’s executive assistant, backed up the sheriff’s thoughts.
“Sharon used to say, ‘I wish I could work myself out of the job,” Kernell said.
“I told Sharon, you changed my life. This part of my life has a new focus,” said C. J. Joseph, a CASA case manager, who spent years in the for-profit retail world. “Now, my focus is the kids. Our goal is to make the kids not a case number or a name on a docket, but a real person to the judge so he can see who the children are.”
Eubanks agreed.
“I think the main reason we exist is for the few children who are abused the most and don’t have someone to speak up for them. We are called the eyes and ears of the judge,” she said. “We report to the judge what is happening.”
“I was the first trained CASA volunteer,” said longtime volunteer Cherry Harper, who was trained by Eubanks. “She is a champion for abused kids. She works so hard and was very supportive of the CASA volunteers.”
On Sept. 1, Clint Hocutt will take over as executive director of CASA.
“I am thrilled for this opportunity to help the children of Lamar, Red River and Delta counties,” he said. “She has been a wonderful asset to this community. She has touched so many lives through her years at CASA. She will be missed.”
Hocutt noted that while Eubanks is leaving, the work of CASA will go on.
“As Miss Sharon leaves us, we want everyone to know CASA’s work continues and we appreciate the community’s donations and we look forward to having more volunteers,” he said.
The new chairman is ready for his new role, also.
“I am a retired police officer. That is why I came to CASA, because I wanted to make a difference for the children.”
Eubanks plans to spend more time with children, too.
But this time it will be her own grandchildren, she said.
“I have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, so we’ll just follow them around,” she said of her and husband, Max.
“We are going to travel, too.” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.