Prairiland ISD trustees are to conduct a public hearing on a proposed 2021-22 budget and tax rate and are expected to adopt a budget when the board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building.
Other agenda items include a bid for repairs to visitor bleachers in the high school gymnasium, board meeting dates for 2021-22, staff development waivers for the coming school year, resignations and teacher and teacher/coach contracts.
