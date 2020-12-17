DEC. 15 to DEC. 17
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Dec. 16
9:12 to 10:53 a.m., 2490 FR 79.
11:17 to 11:30 a.m., 2466 FR 137.
First Responder-Paris
Dec. 15
9:39 to 10:18 a.m., 925 Clarksville St.
1 to 1:11 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
Dec. 16
12:38 to 12:55 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
4:48 to 5:03 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
Dec. 17
12:55 to 1:04 a.m., 216 Parc Quest Drive.
Public Service
Dec. 15
10:54 to 11:07 a.m., 534 Bonham St.
9:51 to 10:02 p.m., 2610 Beverley Drive.
Dec. 16
4:56 to 5:34 p.m., 1105 Lamar Ave.
11:02 to 11:30 p.m., 1349 6th St. NE.
Trash Fire
Dec. 15
9:14 to 9:25 a.m., 290 Kessler Drive.
