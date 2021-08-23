Bill Jackie Lamberson was born in Lubbock, Texas on Aug. 18, 1952.
He passed away on Aug. 19, 2021, a day after his 69th birthday.
He attended Sumner Central High School then proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Later he worked at Kimberly Clark for 20 years before starting his own business, Bill's Upholstery, in Paris.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Winnie Lamberson; sister-in-law, Becky Lamberson; Aunts, Betty Morrison and Bobby Foster; and an uncle, Wiley Lamberson.
He is survived by his son, Nick Lamberson; brothers, Jimmy and wife, Nancy, Joe and wife, Sheri, Johnny and Thomas and wife, Kim; sister, Carolyn and husband, Robert Moore; aunts, Maria Welch and Madge Anderson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and very special friend, Steve Billings and wife.
Bill requested no services to be held.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lamberson family at fry-gibbs.com.
