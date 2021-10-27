Lawanda Gayle Easter, 69, of Detroit, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mrs. Easter, the daughter of Daniel Eugene “Bo” Thomas and Callie Sherwood Thomas, was born on Feb. 16, 1952, in Paris.
She worked at Blossom Machine Shop for a number of years and was working at the Sunbeam Discount Bakery at the time of her passing.
Lawanda loved her pets and all animals. An avid outdoorswoman, she enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Survivors include three children, Stormi Wolf and husband, Chad, of Clarksville, Angie Easter, of Amarillo, Dakota Henderson, of Annona and Jay Henderson, of Bennington, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Will Robertson, Keelie Duerkson, Madison Robertson, Kasey Wolf, Lainey Wolf, Tommy Lockwood, Amanda Lockwood, Jennifer Lockwood and Jace Henderson; great-grandchildren, Emersyn Robertson, Sabree Robertson, Coy Wolf, Kora Wolf, Alaina Lockwood and Logan Lockwood; and a sister, Judy Espy and husband, Johnny Mack; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. The papers themselves are redacted versions of disclosures that Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower, has made over several months to the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging Facebook was prioritizing profits over safety and hiding its own research from investors and the public. Has the information release affected your view of Facebook?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.