Peoples Bank and Function4 are partnering to host a backpack and school supplies drive through Friday. Those who want to drop off donations can do so at People’s Bank, at 2805 Lamar Ave., and Function4, at 1010 Lamar Ave.

Supplies and backpacks will be donated to local students in need for the start of the school year.

Julia Furukawa is a staff writer and advertising representative for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

