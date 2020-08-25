Peoples Bank and Function4 are partnering to host a backpack and school supplies drive through Friday. Those who want to drop off donations can do so at People’s Bank, at 2805 Lamar Ave., and Function4, at 1010 Lamar Ave.
Supplies and backpacks will be donated to local students in need for the start of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.