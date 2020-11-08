SignatureCare ER is collecting unexpired cans of food to help those in need for the holiday season. Cans can be dropped off in the lobby of SignatureCare, 3055 NE Loop 286.
“People are struggling this time of year and we want to help local families. It’s been a hard year already and we want to do what we can to help,” marketing representative Jaclyn Bunch said.
The drive will go through the end of November and Bunch said SignatureCare will be partnering with local food banks to distribute the donations.
