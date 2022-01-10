Paris police responded to a suspicious person call in the 3900 block of Bonham Street at 1:01 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a man asleep inside a vehicle. During the investigation, the 37-year-old Paris man was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a bottle of pills for which he did not have a prescription. He was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Home burglary under investigation
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 2200 block of Hubbard Street at 9:42 a.m. Friday. The reporting person said the home was burglarized sometime between Jan. 4 and Friday. The investigation continues.
Police investigate improper land sale
Paris police met with a fraud complainant at 3:44 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported they had met with a person to purchase some land in the county and when they attempted to get the land titled in their name, discovered the person who sold the land did not have permission or the authority to do so. The investigation continues.
Police investigate domestic violence report
At 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Paris police responded to an assault in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue. The 25-year-old complainant reported that her 30-year-old boyfriend had assaulted her by hitting her in the head with a glass bottle. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and the investigation continues. The complainant did not seek medical assistance.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 196 calls for service and arrested 11 people during the weekend.
The new year brings with it many challenges for cities, including infrastructure updates, affordable housing and employee shortages. Many of the challenges are interconnected — for instance, companies need employees, but employees need affordable homes to live in. Therefore, a housing shortage could contribute to an employee shortage. In the first six months of 2022, what would you like for city leadership to tackle as a top priority?
