Donna Elaine Helm, age 51, of Paris, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
A family directed memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 at Paris New Generation Baptist Church, 1513 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Donna was born on Dec. 25, 1970 in Lamar County, Texas to Jerry Don and Brenda Joyce Farley Helm.
Donna was a person who loved kids, animals, art and listening to music with her children. She loved her dog, Jackson. She was a wonderful mother who taught her two children values about respect, kindness and quality time.
She was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.
Survivors include her son, Blake Alexander and wife, Angelina; her daughter, Miranda Alexander; grandchildren, J.D. Alexander and Alina Alexander; her mother and step-father, Brenda and Don Daniel; brothers, Chad and wife, Monica Helm and Gary and wife, Stephanie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.