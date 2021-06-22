ASA Archery has notified the Visitors and Convention Council that it will be moving the ASA Pro/AM to a new site in 2022, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said.
The Pro/AM has been a staple event for the Paris community for the past 14 years. The two reasons given by ASA were the limitations of the number of ranges and hotel capacity and there was no foreseeable way to resolve these problems. This year’s event brought a record number of over 1,700 archers, which we were very excited about, but it turned out to be the worse thing that could have happened for the planning of this future event.
This community did everything possible for this event and ASA acknowledges that in their email. According to ASA, the event outgrew what we had.
ASA will still be a part of Paris moving forward, just on a smaller scale. In May, Paris will be home to the ASA Southwest Shootout, which is a regional shoot bringing archers from surrounding states. The projected number that will attend will be 600 to 800 archers. ASA also will be a part of the second Indoor Archery tournament at North Lamar Indoor Athletic Facility in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.