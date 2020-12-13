The Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss financials and an upcoming board planning session, and to receive project updates on American SpiralWeld Pipe construction and J. Skinner bakery production.
A closed session is planned to discuss Project Yellowstone, an unnamed business prospect.
The meeting will be by video conference through zoom.us with meeting ID 852 5006 9857 with password 484251. Persons desiring to address the board must submit comments by email to pbrownfield@paristexasusa.com no later than Tuesday at noon.
