Chris Allen Shonebarger, 64, of Powderly, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Chris was the son of Paul Shonebarger and Carol Shonebarger born June 19, 1957, in Winchester, Indiana.
He loved and enjoyed his grandchildren. He had a passion for hot rods and scenic motorcycle rides.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Paul Shonebarge,r and mother, Carol Shonebarger.
Survivors include one daughter, Christy Hamil and husband, Rusty Hamil; grandchildren, Dillon and Lauren Hamil; one sister, Jennifer and husband, Gary Daniels; four brothers, Mike Shonebarger, Keith Shonebarger, Paul and wife, Paula Shonebarger, and Tom and wife, Shannon Shonebarger; and nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Mike Shonebarger, Keith Shonebarger, Paul Shonebarger, Tom Shonebarger, Rusty Hamil, Dillon Hamil and Roy Davis. Honorary bearers will be his racing friends from the dragstrip.
