Today's Front.jpg
A cold front will slide through North and Central Texas through the day today. Accompanying the front will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Severe weather is unlikely this morning, though the strongest storms may produce small hail and/or gusty winds. This afternoon, rain chances increase, mainly across Central TX. The risk for strong to possibly severe storms will increase some with the main threats being quarter sized hail and strong to possibly damaging winds.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley!

A round of early morning thunderstorms is mostly coming to an end as we get into forecast discussion. A 50% chance for more showers and thunderstorms remains through at least 11 a.m. Today will be cloudy with a high of 88 as winds come from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Afternoon showers also are possible as a cool front continues to move through the area.

Tonight should be mostly cloudy and gradually clear as we see the low get to around 66 degrees. Gusty north northwest winds are expected to continue.

Then, for all this rain, we're looking at a sunny Saturday with a high near 89. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 68 — the cooler temps are thanks to that rare July cool front that's giving us today's showers. Should be a bright start to August.

Enjoy your Friday!

Weekend Lookout.jpg
This weekend will feature below normal temperatures, and less humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s across North Texas, and in the lower to mid 90s across Central Texas. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms may return Sunday night across parts of North Texas.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine.

