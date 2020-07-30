Good morning, Red River Valley!
A round of early morning thunderstorms is mostly coming to an end as we get into forecast discussion. A 50% chance for more showers and thunderstorms remains through at least 11 a.m. Today will be cloudy with a high of 88 as winds come from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Afternoon showers also are possible as a cool front continues to move through the area.
Tonight should be mostly cloudy and gradually clear as we see the low get to around 66 degrees. Gusty north northwest winds are expected to continue.
Then, for all this rain, we're looking at a sunny Saturday with a high near 89. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 68 — the cooler temps are thanks to that rare July cool front that's giving us today's showers. Should be a bright start to August.
Enjoy your Friday!
