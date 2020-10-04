North Lamar High School will crown the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen on Friday during the half-time activities at R.L. Maddox Stadium. The Panthers will play Liberty Eylau that night beginning at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s homecoming theme is “Home Sweet Homecoming.” All campuses will participate this week in daily spirit themes. On Monday, students may wear red, white and blue for “Home of the Brave.” Pajamas may be worn on Tuesday for “Home Sweet Home,” followed by dressing as a famous person on Wednesday for “Hometown Famous.” Students may dress for the decades for “Throwin’ It Back Home” on Throwback Thursday. Friday’s “Hometown Spirit” will see all in the school colors of blue and gold.
A pep rally is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, . at R.L. Maddox Stadium. Students accompanied by a parent may attend and masks are required for entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.