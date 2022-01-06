Mary Jane Tisdell, 84, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A family directed memorial service has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Paris, with the Rev. Bill Coleman officiating. Cremation was conducted under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mary Jane was born on Jan. 10, 1937 in Shannon, Mississippi, the first of three daughters to John Harold and Mary Reifers.
Her sisters are Betty Joyce, of Knoxville, Tennessee and Kaye Rivers, of Chesterfield, South Carolina.
She married James C. Tisdell on Dec. 28, 1956. He passed away in Nov. of 1997, having built 41 years of family and memories. In Aug. of 2004, she entered into a committed relationship with Victor Bringle, until his death in Oct. of 2020.
Jane was a small business owner in Paris for over 25 years. She was a founding member and very active in the Paris Chapter of PEO. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Paris. Survivors include her children, Ted Tisdell and wife, Rebecca, of Ft. Worth, Mike Tisdell and wife, Vicki, of Crossville, Tennessee, Steve Tisdell, of Crossville, Tennessee, Tydette Tisdell, of Commerce, Todd Tisdell and wife, Cindy, of Paris and Tasha Rolen and husband, Todd, of Jacksonville, Oregon; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of usual floral memorials, the family encourages donations be made in Jane’s memory to the Paris Chapter of PEO or the Salvation Army.
