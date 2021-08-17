AUG. 14 to AUG. 17
Paris Police Department
Breaaunna Breashay Rose, 21: Unlicensed carrying weapon and possession of marijuana.
Jose De Jesus Cortez, 32: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Scottie William Young, 45: Criminal mischief.
William Joseph York, 29: Evading arrest or detention, violation of parole, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance schedule 1.
Marcus Tyrone Hooker, 52: Driving while intoxicated.
Christopher Michael Butterick, 35: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Julie Stephens, 53: Driving while intoxicated.
Dewey James Kelley, 25: Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1.
Shondell Abagayle Cogbill, 49: Driving while intoxicated third or more.
Hayley Brooke Wallace, 25: Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1.
