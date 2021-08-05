Barbara Sue Morrell Kendall, 86, of Paris, passed away Aug. 3, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Curtis Blake officiating.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will be published in Sunday’s paper.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
