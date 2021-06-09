Palia Kaye Harrison, 63, of Paris entered eternal rest on June 6, 2021.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at New Birth Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bobby Harrison serving as eulogist, the Rev. Steven Harris as MC and Bishop Evans as pastor. Interment will be held in Thompson Towne Cemetery. The family will receive friends in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel Friday on June 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Palia Kaye Harrison was born on Sept. 15, 1957, the daughter of Urarl and Essie Woods-Cherry.
She attended Paris High School and Paris Jr. College. She was a member of Redeem Outreach Ministry under the leadership of the Rev. Steven Harris.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Bobby Harrison, of Paris; her children, LaTashia M. Harrison, of Rowlett, Bobby Harrison II, of Little Elm, Antonio Sanders, of Dallas and Audrey Crosby, of Commerce; also a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Pearline Brumsey, of Commerce; a host of other relatives and friends.
Condolences to the family may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
