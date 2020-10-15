aris Police Department
Chadrick Durial Woodberry, 31: Prohibited weapon (five counts).
Richard Lee Perry, 48: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Cade Wesley Hines, 19: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, capias pro fine/display expired license plates.
Austin Douglas Whitworth, 21: Motion to revoke/robbery.
Jimmy William Cas Haley, 24: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Meron McEntyre, 35: Violation of parole.
Stoney Joe Capell, 48: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lesley Hayes Wood, 44: Assault causing bodily injury/family/household member, 2 plus, within 12 months.
Shirley Ann Alexander, 30: Failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 20 grams, bail jumping and failure to appear/felony, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.