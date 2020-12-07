Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of the 800 block of East Polk Street at 1:18 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a white Buick SUV that had been shot several times.
The investigation led officers to believe that Marie Cekalske and Jose Cervantes shot the vehicle, which belonged to her ex-husband’s girlfriend, while it was parked in front of the ex-husband’s residence. Cekalske and Cervantes were arrested and charged with criminal mischief over $2,500 but less than $30,000 and public intoxication.
Cekalske was additionally charged with burglary of a residence because police believe she forced her way into her ex- husband’s residence and assaulted him. Both were later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Cekalske was freed on $15,000 bond while Cervantes was released on $5,000, jail records show.
Paris woman accused of forging check
Paris police were called to 1700 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:39 a.m. Friday in reference to a fraud. The officers spoke with the clerk, who said Tykedra Anderson was attempting to cash a check that did not belong to her.
The investigation revealed the complaiant had recently had other checks that had been cashed without their permission. Anderson was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, from which she was released the same day on $4,000 bond.
Paris man charged with meth possession
Jake Darren Briggle, 31, of Paris, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of North Main Street. Officers found Briggle in a vehicle and found he had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant.
Briggle’s vehicle was inventoried. Inside the vehicle, officers found suspected methamphetamine. Briggle was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond on the parole violation, according to online jail records. Bond has been set at $3,500 on the drug possession charge.
Colorado City woman faces local drug charges
Tonya Kay Vining, 43, of Colorado City, Texas, was arrested in the 2300 block of North Main Street at 8:26 p.m. Saturday. Officers had been called to a possible theft call at that location, and Vining was the suspect.
Vining was found in her vehicle and gave consent to search her vehicle. Officers found suspected methamphetamine, suspected THC oil and suspected marijuana. Vining was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. She remained in the jail this morning with bonds totaling $14,250, jail records show.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 178 calls for service and arrested 10 people over the weekend.
